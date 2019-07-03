Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Davenport, IA
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Davenport, IA
Shirley M. Corbin


1935 - 2019
Shirley M. Corbin Obituary

Shirley M. Corbin

April 24, 1935-June 30, 2019

DAVENPORT-Shirley Mae Corbin, 84, of Davenport, IA passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. A memorial service will be at 11:00am Monday, July 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, Davenport, IA. A visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. will be held on Monday at the church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davenport Lutheran Home, Memory Care Unit. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Shirley was born on April 24, 1935 in Chicago, IL to Harold and Elsie (Iverson) Anderson. On July 24, 1954 Shirley was united in marriage to Jack Corbin in Davenport, IA. They went on to enjoy nearly sixty-five years of marriage. She was lovingly devoted to her husband and her five children. Shirley enjoyed crocheting, playing cards with family and friends, cooking and baking. She was an animal lover and enjoyed raising poodles.

She will be remembered for her caring spirit, her loving embrace, sense of humor and her lighthearted smile.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jack; children: Jeff (Janell) Corbin, Jackie Corbin, Michael (Julie) Corbin and Kathleen (Brent) Buttjer; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; Robert (Linda) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Robert Corbin; brother, Harold Anderson and his wife, Betty Anderson; also her brother, Robert Anderson's late wife, Yvonne Anderson.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 3, 2019
