Josie Cecelia Simpson

June 29, 2019

MORRISON-Graveside services for Josie Cecelia Simpson, stillborn daughter of Jesse and Sarah (Hanson) Simpson will be noon Saturday at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 10-11:30 am Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Among survivors are her parents of Morrison, IL; sister, Shyann - 14, Clinton, IA; and four brothers, Gavin – 5, Matthew – 4, Alexander – 2, Aiden – 2 all of Morrison. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com