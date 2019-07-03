Home

Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
East Moline, IA
Josie Cecelia Simpson


2019 - 2019
June 29, 2019

MORRISON-Graveside services for Josie Cecelia Simpson, stillborn daughter of Jesse and Sarah (Hanson) Simpson will be noon Saturday at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 10-11:30 am Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Among survivors are her parents of Morrison, IL; sister, Shyann - 14, Clinton, IA; and four brothers, Gavin – 5, Matthew – 4, Alexander – 2, Aiden – 2 all of Morrison. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 3, 2019
