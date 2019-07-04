Janet Lang Hill April 30,1936 – June 26, 2019 COAL VALLEY-A Celebration of Life in honor of Janet Lang Hill of Coal Valley, Illinois will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Steventon's Restaurant in LeClaire, Iowa. Janet passed away unexpectedly while touring the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with her son. Janet was born in Monmouth, Illinois as the seventh child of Melba and Clyde Lang. Janet graduated from Roseville High School and attended Bradley University. Janet married John L. Hill in 1955. They were married 49 years before his death in 2004. Janet worked for 21 years as Word Processor Coordinator for the Bi-State Regional Commission in Rock Island, Illinois before retiring in 1999. While Janet loved the years working at Bi-State, the roles she loved most were that of Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend. All who knew Janet knew her to be friendly, fun loving, kind and humorous. Her spirit of adventure led her to many corners of the earth, traveling with friends and family. Skydiving at the age of 74, snorkeling in the Galapagos Islands, fly fishing in Maine, touring Ireland, river cruising in Europe, biking vacations, exploring the beaches of Michigan, watching space shuttle launches in Florida, and an Alaskan road trip were just a few of the adventures Janet enjoyed. To know Janet was to love Janet. She always had a warm smile and conversation for anyone who crossed her path. All who met her knew they had met someone special. Janet had a zest for life which was evident in her smile, the twinkle in her eye and the optimism she shared with all who knew her. Though she leaves a huge void in the lives of those she leaves behind, we know she would want us to learn from her example and go on living life to the fullest. Janet was an inspiration to all as she lived her life with love, joy and happiness. Janet is survived by her son, Philip Hill (Toni), daughters Cynthia Joseph, Diane Flynn Fitzgerald (Terry), Linda Hill (Cheryl), sister-in-law Ann Lannan, grandchildren John and Eric Hill; Jennifer, Jonathan (Katie), Justin and Julia Joseph; Ian, Sean (Katrina) and Benjamin Flynn; Megan (Ryan) Edman, Kristen (Derek) Donlevy, Rachel (Kory) Ruth, great grandchildren Tucker and Emma Grace Edman; Madison Donlevy; James, Edward and Lincoln Ruth; and Owen Flynn, as well as many nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her husband John L. Hill M.D, one brother, five sisters, and sons-in-law, Greg Joseph and Jon Flynn. Memorials in honor of Janet Hill can be made to Hot Glass in Davenport, Iowa to support their work with veterans and at-risk youth or to the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island, Illinois.