Hang "Kim" Hacker

June 20, 1942-July 4, 2019

MOLINE-Hang "Kim" Hacker, 77, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Monday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. with Pastor Tim Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island.

Hang was born June 20, 1942, in Vietnam where she married Gary Hacker in 1970, He died December 12, 2005. She was then married to Richard Scott for nine years. She was employed at Masonic Village as a cook for 15 years and then by JCPenney for 15 years as a seamstress. Kim was a hard worker who loved to garden and fish, and an excellent cook who made the best Vietnamese egg rolls and fried rice. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren.

Kim is survived by two children, Pamela Hacker of Helena, Montana, and Tony Hacker and his wife Catalina of Moline; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Xiem Thi Tran in Vietnam

Kim's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.