Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
422 E. 10th St.
Davenport, IA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
422 E. 10th St.
Davenport, IA
Joan (Kerker) Jackson


1934 - 2019
Joan (Kerker) Jackson Obituary

Joan (Kerker) Jackson

July 3, 2019

BETTENDORF-Joan (Kerker) Jackson, 84, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at her home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM Monday, July 8th at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport, where her family will greet friends from 9 am until time of service. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family.

Joan was born in 1934, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Herbert and Alice Kerker. On May 14, 1976, she married Tom Jackson in Moline, Illinois. She was a true Irish Catholic girl and a "Nixon Girl", who successfully challenged and defeated City Hall to stop the burning of the city dump and the School Board in restructuring the high school boundaries. After 20 years of being a Mom, she went back to work and was a successful bookstore manager. She developed the Scott Community College Bookstore, from where she retired after 25 years. Joan loved to travel with Tom and her family. She was a 28 year breast cancer survivor and completed several Races for the Cure.

Survivors include her husband Tom; children Cheryl (Kirby) Graff, Mary (Kevin) Cox, Kirk (Patti) Ripperton, and Scott (Michelle) Ripperton; grandchildren Nicholle (Brent) Kock, Bill Cox, Jacob Gorge-Ripperton, and Jacklynn Ripperton (fiance' Andrew Foelske); great-grandchildren Joey, Andy and Charlie Kock, and Cooper Gorge-Ripperton. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter JoLee Cox.

Online condolences to www.WeertsFH.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 6, 2019
