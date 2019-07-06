Carol M. Stibolt

August 19, 1948-July 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Carol M. Stibolt, 70, of Davenport, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Davenport. Burial will follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport. Mrs. Stibolt died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Carol Marie Kleppinger was born on August 19, 1948 in Allentown, PA, the daughter of Mark and Joyce (Jones) Kleppinger. She married Walter J. Kurth on June 15, 1968 and later married Don C. Stibolt on September 17, 1988. He preceded her in death in December of 2005.

Carol graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in Ft. Wayne, IN as well as the Lutheran Hospital's School of Nursing also in Ft. Wayne. She went on to receive her BA degree from St. Ambrose University in Davenport. She was employed as the office manager at Internal Medicine Associates in Davenport for many years retiring in 2014. She was a very active member of Grace Lutheran Church and most especially enjoyed supporting her grandchildren in their various activities.

Surviving members of the family include – her Mother: Joyce of Ft. Wayne, IN; 2 Daughters: Michelle (David) Posten of Davenport, Melissa Kurth of LeClaire; 1 Son: Michael (Amanda) Kurth of Davenport; 1 Sister: Gale (Richard) Evinger of Ft. Wayne, IN; 3 Brothers: Mark (Peg) Kleppinger of Collegeville, PA, Phillip Kleppinger of New Haven, IN, and Daniel (Heidi0 Kleppinger of Ossian, IN; and 5 Grandchildren: Lauren, Jake, Makenna, Garrett, and Mallory.

She was preceded in death by her father, her husband Don, and a brother, Bruce.

Memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

