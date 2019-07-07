Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Hale Sr.


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William M. Hale Sr. Obituary

William M. Hale Sr.

May 30, 1950-July 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Private family services will take place at a later date for William Michael Hale Sr., 69, of Davenport.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

William passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport.

William Michael Hale was born on May 30, 1950 in Davenport, the son of William and Helen (Heider) Hale. He married Connie Jo Lowry on August 31, 1968 in Menominee, Michigan. William worked at the Rock Island Railroad for 10 years until the early 1980's and then worked at Red Jacket Pump Co. until his retirement in 1993.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Connie; of Davenport, daughter; Kimberly (Nate) Moeller of Wilton, IA, sons; William (Aubrey) Hale Jr., of Davenport, Chad Allen Hale of Davenport, grandchildren; Kevin Hale, Thomas Hale, Ryan (Amanda) Cameron, Justin Cameron, Aaron Cameron, Jonathan Cameron, Nolan Leaton, and two great-granddaughters; Harper Cameron and Kallie Mueller.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to his family.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now