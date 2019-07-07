Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 7th Ave.
Rock Island, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 7th Ave.
Rock Island, IL
Billy D. Smith Sr.


1938 - 2019
Billy D. Smith Sr. Obituary

Billy D. Smith Sr.

October 10, 1938-July 5, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Billy D. "Bill" Smith, Sr., 80, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island. A funeral service for Bill will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be designated later.

Billy was born October 10, 1938 in Ashdown, Arkansas, a son of Otis and Ola (Glover) Smith. He married Jeanette Nesbitt on July 21, 1962 at Church of Peace, Rock Island. Bill came to the Quad Cities in 1958. He worked for the City of Rock Island until he found work at the former J.I. Case as a machinist. Bill retired in 1992 from J.I Case in Burlington. After retirement, Bill worked for THE Rock Island Bank. Bill was a member of MGT New Hope Church and the Rock Island Moose Lodge. Bill loved playing euchre, shooting pool, hunting and fishing. He was a Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanette; children, Mary Gale Mildren, Tommy (Kim) Smith and Jerry Smith, all of Rock Island; grandchildren, Billy J. (Shannon) Mildren, Paul Mildren, Amanda Mildren, Sarah Smith, Tommy Smith, Jacob Smith and Paige Smith; 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Donney Smith, Louisville, KY, Hazel Fairchild and Barbara Wright, of Alabama, Patsy Fiorilli, Seneca Falls, NY and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Billy D. Smith, Jr., great grandson, Aiden Mildren, 4 brothers, 5 sisters and son in law, Randy Mildren.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 7, 2019
