John F. Solbrig


1936 - 2019
John F. Solbrig Obituary

John F. Solbrig

September 26, 1936-July 4, 2019

DAVENPORT-John "Fred" Fredric Solbrig, 82, of Davenport, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services.

John was born on September 26, 1936 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of John & Harriet (Fawcett) Solbrig. He was employed at Farmall up until his retirement, and was a member of the N.R.A. and Ducks Unlimited. In his younger days he enjoyed waterfowl hunting, and riding his Harley Davidson.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughters; Randy (Steve) Wulf, of Le Claire, Iowa, and Nancy Solbrig of the Quad Cities; Grandchildren, Jamie, Tony, and Cory; and great grandchildren, Danielle, and and Dylan; a sister, Justine Solbrig, and a brother, Tim (Betsy) Solbrig.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be expressed while visiting his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 7, 2019
