F.K. "Boots" Tripp

August 11, 1927-July 3, 2019

LECLAIRE-F. K. "Boots" Tripp, 91, a resident of LeClaire, Iowa died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday at the church where a rosary will be recited at 12:30 P.M. Memorials may be made to the family. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born on August 11, 1927 in Colton, California, the daughter of Robert George and Florence Elizabeth (Nick) Reis. On November 8, 1942, she was united in marriage to Wesley Edward Tripp in Kahoka, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 7, 1982.

Prior to retirement, Boots had been employed at Northwest Bank in Davenport for seven years and later at the Heeren Company of Moline, Illinois for 10 years.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles, bowling, snowmobiles, pleasure boat riding, fishing, arts & crafts and spending time with her beloved family.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Cheryl Allbee of LeClaire; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and another great-great-grandson expected in August.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Robert Tripp; her grandsons, Jon Allbee and Christopher Tripp; her brothers, Bobbie Reis, William Reis and Walter Weis; and her son-in-law, Jerry Allbee.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to special friends, Polly Carter, Renee Doyle and Steve Fye.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing the obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.