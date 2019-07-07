Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for F.K. Tripp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F.K. "Boots" Tripp


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F.K. "Boots" Tripp Obituary

F.K. "Boots" Tripp

August 11, 1927-July 3, 2019

LECLAIRE-F. K. "Boots" Tripp, 91, a resident of LeClaire, Iowa died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday at the church where a rosary will be recited at 12:30 P.M. Memorials may be made to the family. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born on August 11, 1927 in Colton, California, the daughter of Robert George and Florence Elizabeth (Nick) Reis. On November 8, 1942, she was united in marriage to Wesley Edward Tripp in Kahoka, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 7, 1982.

Prior to retirement, Boots had been employed at Northwest Bank in Davenport for seven years and later at the Heeren Company of Moline, Illinois for 10 years.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles, bowling, snowmobiles, pleasure boat riding, fishing, arts & crafts and spending time with her beloved family.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Cheryl Allbee of LeClaire; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and another great-great-grandson expected in August.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Robert Tripp; her grandsons, Jon Allbee and Christopher Tripp; her brothers, Bobbie Reis, William Reis and Walter Weis; and her son-in-law, Jerry Allbee.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to special friends, Polly Carter, Renee Doyle and Steve Fye.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing the obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now