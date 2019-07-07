Norman P. Voelliger April 19, 1930-July 4, 2019 BETTENDORF-Norman Paul Voelliger, 89, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m to service time at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport or to the Bettendorf Park Board Foundation. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family. Norman was born on April 19, 1930 in Davenport Mercy Hospital, a son of Paul and Dorothy (Bach) Voelliger. He attended Bettendorf Washington School through the eighth grade and graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1948. A member of ROTC and Rifle Team, he went on graduated from United Schools of Electronic Trades and General Motors Training School in Hinsdale, IL. Norman served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from April 1948 to February 1957. After graduation, Norman worked at the family owned business, Bettendorf's first auto service station, which started on February 22, 1922. Voelliger Brothers also sold hardware, paint, tools, sporting goods and auto parts. The business was purchased by the State of Iowa for the Interstate 74 overpass on November 30, 1966. Norman was also a partner in another family owned business, the City Center Motel. He also spent time as a Real Estate Agent for Mel Foster Co. He retired from Prudential Insurance Company as an Agent and Sales Manager on February 1, 1991. Norman married his best friend, Carol House, on December 10, 1952 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. They were married for over 67 years. Norman greatly enjoyed his three sons, Edward, John and Peter. They shared many fun vacation trips together. Norman had a great passion for service and love for his family and community, the City of Bettendorf. He served 39 years on the Bettendorf Fire Department, 23 of which were spend as an Assistant Fire Chief. He spent 10 years as the Bettendorf City Treasurer and 22 years on the Bettendorf City Council. He also served 10 years as a member and chairman of the Bettendorf Board of Adjustment. Norman was proud and pleased when the Bettendorf City Council named the Bettendorf Riverfront Bike Path in honor of his years of service to his city. On October 30, 2005, Norman was named the Halloween Parade Marshall and on July 4, 2015, he was asked to be Parade Marshall for the City Parade. Norman was a member of many clubs and civic groups including, the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 89, DeMolay of Davenport, Bettendorf Jr. Chamber of Commerce, Bettendorf Chamber of Commerce, Bettendorf Trailblazers, Davenport Ambassadors of the Chamber of Commerce, Davenport Elks and Moose Lodge, Bettendorf Lions Club, 2003 Bettendorf Centennial Committee, Lindsay Park Yacht Club, Quad City Propeller Club, Bettendorf Rotary Club and he also volunteered at the John Deere Classic. Carol and Norman enjoyed many years of vacations and trips all over the United States, Canada, Europe and to their winter villa home in Sarasota, Florida. They met many good friends from all over the U.S. and England. Some of the best days of Norman's life were spent raising and enjoying his sons and the private times with his wife on his boat, the Honey Carol, up and down the Mississippi. Norman is survived by the love of his life, best friend and wife, Carol; sons, Edward, John (Sherri) and Peter (Polly); grandchildren, Katie, Cara, Ashley (Joe) Garrison, Ben, Grace, and Kelsey (Cody) Decker; great grandson, Ethan Garrison; and a brother, Warren (Cheryl) of Ottumwa Norman was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Voelliger (age 2 ½); mother, Dorothy (Bach) Voelliger and his father, Paul O. Voelliger. May they all rest in peace. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Richard Kreiter, Dr. Mark Hermanson, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House and to Care Keepers Home Health Care's Vickie Mays and Staff for help with Carol. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com