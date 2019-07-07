Hang "Kim" Hacker

June 20, 1942-July 4, 2019

MOLINE-Visitation for Hang "Kim" Hacker is 12 to 1 p.m. Monday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tim Bowman officiating. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Hang "Kim" Hacker, 77, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Kim is survived by two children, Pamela Hacker of Helena, Montana, and Tony Hacker and his wife Catalina of Moline; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister in Vietnam

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.