Christine M. Colson

January 25, 1967-July 2, 2019

PRINCETON-Christine M. "Chris" Colson, 52, a resident of Princeton, Iowa died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her home.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Following the service, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the LeClaire Civic Center.

She was born in Davenport, Iowa on January 25, 1967, the daughter of Robert and Beverly (Blake) Colson.

Among the things she enjoyed were Harley motorcycles, monster trucks, peace signs, and spending time with her beloved family.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Muriah Colson of Princeton; her son, Kyle (Lindsey) Colson of Donahue, Iowa; her grandchildren, Kamelia, Kenzah and Aslan "AJ" Colson; and her sisters, Janice (Gary) Gatley of Tellico Plains, Tennessee, Sharon (Blackie) LeBarge of LeClaire and Dawn Flockhart of Davenport.