Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeRoo Funeral Home
1611 7th Street
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 762-5735
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeRoo Funeral Home
1611 7th Street
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Moline, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Rasso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred J. Rasso Sr.


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred J. Rasso Sr. Obituary

Fred J. Rasso, Sr.

March 3, 1924-July 5, 2019

MOLINE-Fred J. Rasso, Sr., 95, formerly of Moline, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Grand Haven Retirement Community, Eldridge, IA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation is Tuesday from 4 – 7 p.m. at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport, IA.

Fred was born on March 3, 1924 in Silvis, IL, the son of John and Maria Rasso. He married Florentina P. "Tina" Palos on March 17, 1946, in Moline. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2011.

Fred was a proud Navy Veteran, serving during WWII. He was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal and Mid-American Energy. Fred enjoyed being with his family, gardening, traveling, the family pets, and loved watching football, basketball, and the Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Marti Rasso, Moline, Gary and Corinne Rasso, Eldridge, Fred Rasso Jr., Phoenix, Ariz., and Charles and Jolene Rasso, Albany, Ill.; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his six siblings, his wife Tina, and oldest son, Stan. Online condolences may be sent to www.deroofuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now