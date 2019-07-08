Msgr. Robert J. Walter June 24, 1921-July 5, 2019 DAVENPORT-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Msgr. Robert J. Walter, 98, a retired priest of the Davenport Diocese, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 916 East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Wednesday at church. Msgr. Walter died Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Kahl Home in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Walter Family Scholarship at Assumption High School. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Robert John Walter was born on June 24, 1921 in Davenport, a son of William H. and Margaret (Stevens) Walter. He attended Saint Ambrose Academy, St. Ambrose College, The Catholic University of America, St. Paul Seminary and did advanced studies at the University of Michigan. He was ordained a priest by Bishop Ralph Hayes on June 16, 1945 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport Msgr. Walter spent the first twenty-five years of his priesthood in Catholic high school education in Davenport. He was on the faculty of St. Ambrose Academy from 1945 until the building of Assumption High School in 1958, continuing at Assumption on the faculty and, from 1962 until 1970, as principal. During his years in high school ministry, Msgr. Walter taught religion, speech, history, and Latin, and coached golf, basketball, football and served as athletic director. In 1970 he was named pastor of St. Mary parish in West Burlington, serving there until 1973, when he was assigned as pastor of St. Thomas More parish in Iowa City. In 1978, he moved back to Burlington as pastor of St. Paul parish remaining there until his assignment to his native parish St. Paul the Apostle in Davenport where he served as pastor from 1981 until his retirement in July of 1991. Msgr. Walter also served in various capacities in the Diocese, serving on the Priests' Senate, Personnel Board, Priests Aid Society and was a Diocesan Consultor. He was named Prelate of Honor with the title Reverent Monsignor in 1981. Msgr. Walter also served in the Iowa National Guard for over 20 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Mary Ann (Walter) McCabe, William (Mary Ann Soenke) Walter, Robert (Gena) Walter, John (Susie) Walter, Peg (Tom) Dugan, and Jerilee (Walter) Swisher. Msgr. Walter was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Leona Walter and a nephew, Thomas. May they rest in peace. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Msgr. Walter's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com