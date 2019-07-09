William C. "Bill" Floyd March 16, 1950-July 8, 2019 EAST MOLINE-William C. "Bill" Floyd, 69, of East Moline, passed away Monday July 8, 2019 surrounded by his family at home. Funeral services will be 10:00AM Saturday July 13, 2019 at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., in East Moline. A visitation will be held Friday July 12, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM at the funeral home, where memorials may be made to The Baby Fold in Normal, IL. Cremation will be accorded following services. Internment will be held at a later date, at the Rock Island National Cemetery with full military honors. Bill was born on March 16, 1950 in Alton, MO, a son of Clifford and Betty (Litherland) Floyd. He graduated from United Township High School in East Moline, class of 1968. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1970. He married Marla Marner on September 29, 1973 in East Moline. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2017. Mr. Floyd retired from the City of East Moline after 20 years of service as a Waste Water Treatment Operator. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed attending auctions with Marla, family gatherings, starting fires (especially bonfires), and keeping up with his Honey-Do list. In their younger years Bill and Marla enjoyed playing in softball leagues, going on road trips, and being at the East Moline Speedway in the pits. Bill was hardworking, never knew a stranger, enjoyed the simple things in life, and had a notorious sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family. As a young man, he was a proud member of DeMolay in Colona, and was a 20 year member and former Union Steward of AFSCME #1234. He is survived by his children: MaryAnn (Mike) Halpin of Rock Island, and Dustin "Cale" Floyd of East Moline; grandchildren: Natalie and Will Halpin of Rock Island; siblings: Kitty (Mike) Lopez of Silvis, Phil (Robin) Floyd of Burgess, Kathy (Wayne) Mahoney of Durant, IA, Konnie (Eugene) Fry of Port Byron, Robert (DeAnna) Floyd of Reeltown, AL, Roger Floyd of Carbon Cliff, Beth (Dave) Engle of LeClaire, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Marla. Memories or condolences may be expressed online at: www.vanhoe.com