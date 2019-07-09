Home

Jay R. Rosdail

Jay R. Rosdail Obituary

Jay R. Rosdail

May 4, 1949-June 21, 2019

KNOXVILLE, IA-Jay Rosdail, 70, of Knoxville, formerly DeWitt, and Welton, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. After graduation from South Dakota State University he worked in the seed industry. While in DeWitt and Welton, Jay participated in a Quad Cities church's singles club and Sitmacher ski club.

In 1981, he and Ruth Andrews were married in DeWitt. The family settled in Knoxville.

Jay is survived by his wife, Ruth; son Jacob (Ashley) and granddaughter Avery, of Kearney, NE; son Andrew of Minneapolis, MN; mother, Milly Rosdail Ozinga, five siblings and Ruth's siblings.

Williams Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

http://www.williamsfhknoxville.com/

Published in Quad-City Times on July 9, 2019
