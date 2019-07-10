Andrew James "A.J." Malone

August 15, 1989-July 7, 2019

WAUKEE, IA-Andrew James "A.J." Malone, age 29, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines due to complications of leukemia.

A.J. was born at Mercy Medical Center on August 15, 1989 in Des Moines, Iowa to Terry and Lori Malone. He graduated from North Mahaska High School in 2008, the University of Northern Iowa in 2012, and earned his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Des Moines University in 2015. A.J. was a fan of all sports, especially basketball and loved fishing and traveling to Florida. He was always celebrating life with Amanda and "The Crew", a close-knit group of friends who enjoyed concerts, trips, sporting events, and just having a good time, living life to its fullest. A.J. was an amazing husband, son, brother, son-in-law, and friend who will be missed deeply by all who knew him.

A.J. is survived by his wife of 2 years, Amanda; parents, Terry and Lori Malone; brother, Alex Malone; grandmother, Darlene Malone; father- and mother-in-law, Steve and Wendy Brandt; brothers-in-law, Ryan and Chase Brandt; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Francis and Olive Stehlik and Oliver Malone

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines. Funeral service will take place at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House at MercyOne Medical Center c/o Mercy Foundation, 1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314.https://rmhdesmoines.org) or GiGi's Playhouse, 6507 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50324 (https://gigisplayhouse.org/desmoines) in loving memory of A.J.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.