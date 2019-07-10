R. "Pete" Laing

November 20, 1942-July 7, 2019

DAVENPORT-R. "Pete" Laing, 76, of Davenport, IA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 7, 2019, joining his loved ones who preceded him in heaven. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Hope Church, Bettendorf. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Pete was born on November 20, 1942 to Ralph F. and Dorothy (Smith) Laing in Quincy, MA. He was united in marriage to Sharon McFarland in 1962. Later, he married Barbara Woodruff in 1989, she passed away on September 25, 2016. Pete proudly practiced sheet metal fabrication throughout his career and continued to pass on his knowledge after retirement as an instructor.

Pete loved his family dearly and loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. He was an active member in his church, Hope Church in Bettendorf, and he was also an avid Denver Broncos fan.

Pete is cherished by his children: Teresa (Don Ware) Laing-Ware of Bettendorf, IA, Roger P. Laing of Woodbridge, VA, Todd A. Laing (Kelly Storandt) of Davenport, IA, Karyn S. (Mike) Walters of Bettendorf, IA, Ralph F.M. Laing II of Bettendorf, IA and stepdaughter, Kelly Haynes of Davenport, IA; twelve grandchildren; five great grandchildren, with one on the way; and sister, Joan Ray of Rock Island, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barb; brother, Tom Laing; and sister, Mary Phillips.