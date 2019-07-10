Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Hope Church
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Laing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. "Pete" Laing


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R. "Pete" Laing Obituary

R. "Pete" Laing

November 20, 1942-July 7, 2019

DAVENPORT-R. "Pete" Laing, 76, of Davenport, IA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 7, 2019, joining his loved ones who preceded him in heaven. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Hope Church, Bettendorf. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Pete was born on November 20, 1942 to Ralph F. and Dorothy (Smith) Laing in Quincy, MA. He was united in marriage to Sharon McFarland in 1962. Later, he married Barbara Woodruff in 1989, she passed away on September 25, 2016. Pete proudly practiced sheet metal fabrication throughout his career and continued to pass on his knowledge after retirement as an instructor.

Pete loved his family dearly and loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. He was an active member in his church, Hope Church in Bettendorf, and he was also an avid Denver Broncos fan.

Pete is cherished by his children: Teresa (Don Ware) Laing-Ware of Bettendorf, IA, Roger P. Laing of Woodbridge, VA, Todd A. Laing (Kelly Storandt) of Davenport, IA, Karyn S. (Mike) Walters of Bettendorf, IA, Ralph F.M. Laing II of Bettendorf, IA and stepdaughter, Kelly Haynes of Davenport, IA; twelve grandchildren; five great grandchildren, with one on the way; and sister, Joan Ray of Rock Island, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barb; brother, Tom Laing; and sister, Mary Phillips.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now