Beverly A. Smith

May 9, 1946-July 7, 2019

DAVENPORT-Services to celebrate the life of Beverly A. Smith, 73, of Davenport will be 10:30a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport. Private burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4-7p.m. Thursday at church with an Order of Eastern Star service at the conclusion of visitation. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Friends of Vander Veer, or . Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bev died Monday, July 7 at Select Specialty Hospital surrounded by her family following a brief illness.

Beverly Ann Engler was born on May 9, 1946 in Davenport, a daughter of Arnold and Edna (Wulf) Engler. She married James J. Smith on October 30, 1965 at St. Paul Lutheran, Davenport.

Bev owned and operated Stretch and Sew Fabrics in Davenport until 1990 then went to work for Davenport Bank, later Wells Fargo, retiring in 1998. She also assisted Jim in their many family businesses.

Bev was a member of St. Paul Lutheran, the Outing Club, and served on the board of Friends of Vander Veer. She also was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, currently serving as Grand Treasurer of the Eastern Star of Iowa.

Bev cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling the world, quilting, sewing, and her flower garden.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Jim, Davenport; daughters: Mindy (Ed) Leahy and Annette (Scott) VenHorst, all of Eldridge; grandchildren: Paul, Kraig, Courtney, Ashley, and Brandon; siblings: Diane (Gary) Wulf, Darlene (Lenny) John, Darrell Engler, Bill (Kim) Engler, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandra Franklin, and Ron (Peg) Slack, and many nieces and nephews.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents. Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com