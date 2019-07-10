Geneva Lucille Meadows September 26, 1921-July 8, 2019 GRAND MOUND-Geneva Lucille Meadows, age 97 of Grand Mound, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Wheatland Manor. Visitation will take place on Friday, July 12th from 1:00-2:00 PM at the Pape Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com. Geneva was born in Clinton, IA on September 26, 1921 the daughter of John and Clara Nell (Fanger) Brandenburg. She graduated from Lanark High School in Lanark, Illinois. Geneva married Richard Schmidt in 1939 and later divorced. She married Edward Meadows on July 3, 1968. She and Ed just celebrated 51 years of marriage this year. Geneva worked as a book keeper in various offices throughout her life. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus and belonged to the Corn Belt running club. She enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, gardening, canning, running and was known for her famous peanut brittle. Geneva is survived by her husband Edward of Grand Mound; son Leonard (Sandra) Schmidt of Hillsboro, OR; daughter Sylvia Sigler of Port Edwards, WI; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons Gregg and Kent Schmidt; son-in-law LeRoy Sigler; five brothers and two sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus or the Iowa .