Harvey Lee Bishop

August 28 1923 – July 8 2019

BETTENDORF-arvey was born to parents Arthur and Maude (Draper) Bishop and was youngest of 4 sons.

Harvey graduated from Cornell College, Mount Vernon IA and Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston IL.

He served as a P-51 Pilot in WWll in the Pacific. After the war he married Mona Lee (Syfert) and had three sons. He brought the family to Davenport in 1962 and served as Youth Minister of St. John's Methodist Church. Harvey was a proud member of American Legion Post 26 and served as Commander for 2 terms.

While he had many jobs he took great pride in working for Job Service of Iowa where he organized one of the first in Iowa, (first in the nation) Veteran's Job Fairs.

His last job was managing 25 apartment houses in the inner city of Milwaukee serving many low income families before retiring to Zelienople PA.

Harvey is survived by his son's: Mark (Lori) Bishop, Drake (Debra) Bishop, Scott Bishop of San Diego CA and many grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers and wife Mona.

Harvey passed away peacefully at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House Bettendorf after a brief illness.

A celebration of live service will be held at American Legion Post 26 in Davenport on Saturday July 13th at 2 – 4 pm.

Those who knew Harvey are encouraged to share stories and condolences at [email protected]