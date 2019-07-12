Home

Hussain Marrar


1973 - 2019
Hussain Marrar Obituary

Hussain Marrar

August 26, 1973-June 28, 2019

GENESEO-Hussain Marrar, 45, of Geneseo, passed away June 28, 2019. Born August 26, 1973, in Kuwait, he was the son of Mousa and Aysheh Marrar. Hussain moved to the U.S.A from Kuwait in 1987. From the start, he watched over and guided his younger brothers and sisters in a new and unfamiliar place, because he understood his role as the big brother. Hussain graduated from Geneseo High School and completed his undergraduate degree in Political Science from Illinois State University.

Hussain is survived by his son, Gavyn Marrar; brothers, Khalil (Sherri) Marrar, Hassan Marrar, and Mohamad Marrar; sisters, Faten Marrar, and Shatha (Shaun) Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

Hussain was preceded in death by his parents, Mousa and Aysheh Marrar. Private family services and burial to celebrate Hussain's life will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo, IL.

Share a message of sympathy with Hussain's family at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 12, 2019
