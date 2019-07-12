Philip Robertson

August 22, 1955-July 9, 2019

PORT WASHINGTON, WI-Philip Roy Robertson of Port Washington, Wisconsin passed away on July 9, 2019 after battling complications resulting from back surgery in March of this year.

Phil was born on August 22, 1955 in Davenport, Iowa to James "Red" Robertson and Marion (Jones) Robertson. His career choice took him on travels to many parts of the world bringing back amazing stories that "Unka" Phil would recount in vivid detail to his adoring nephews and niece who were to him "his kids." Phil loved most the time spent chatting (and debating!) with family and treasured the time spent with all of them.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents.

Philip is survived by his sister, Pamela Plambeck and brother-in-law Keith of Mequon, Wisconsin and sister, Deborah Ross of Round Rock, Texas. "Unka" Phil is also survived by his loving Wisconsin nephews and niece: Gregory Plambeck; Christopher Plambeck and wife, Abby; Bradley Plambeck; and Elizabeth Plambeck; and loving Texas nephews: Chad Scott and wife Angela; Timothy Scott and wife Virginia; and Steven Scott and wife Natalie. Phil is also survived by his ten great nephews and nieces who he adored: the Plambeck greats: Emily, Sarah, Andy, and Natalie; the Scott greats: Brandon, Jacob, Jonathan, Joshua, James, and Vivian. Phil held a special place in his family's life and will be missed beyond words.

Philip's family will gather in celebration of their treasured brother and uncle's life at a later date. To honor Phil's memory please consider a donation to his favorite charity, " " or any other children's charity dear to your own hearts.