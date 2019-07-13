Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Marineau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Marineau


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Marineau Obituary

Gary L. Marineau

May 29, 1951-July 11, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Gary L. Marineau, 68, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Coralville, IA. Private family services will be held and interment will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Gary was born May 29, 1951 in Omaha, NE, the son of William and Lois (Rondeau) Marineau. He married Luann Rosemeier on July 1, 1995 in Marshalltown, IA. Gary served in the US Navy stationed at the Naval Regional Medical Center Ears Nose and Throat Department, Oakland CA. He retired as a dispatcher from Davis Transport in 2014. He enjoyed playing golf and cheering on the Green Bay Packer's with his aunt Peggy.

Survivors include his wife, Luann, sisters; Debbie (Jim) Welling, East Moline and Kathy Schroeder, Hampton, and neices and nephews.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.