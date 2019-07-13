Gary L. Marineau

May 29, 1951-July 11, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Gary L. Marineau, 68, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Coralville, IA. Private family services will be held and interment will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Gary was born May 29, 1951 in Omaha, NE, the son of William and Lois (Rondeau) Marineau. He married Luann Rosemeier on July 1, 1995 in Marshalltown, IA. Gary served in the US Navy stationed at the Naval Regional Medical Center Ears Nose and Throat Department, Oakland CA. He retired as a dispatcher from Davis Transport in 2014. He enjoyed playing golf and cheering on the Green Bay Packer's with his aunt Peggy.

Survivors include his wife, Luann, sisters; Debbie (Jim) Welling, East Moline and Kathy Schroeder, Hampton, and nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com