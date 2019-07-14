Jean A. Hughes

January 24, 1949-July 12, 2019

BETTENDORF-Jean A. Hughes, age 70 of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Cremation rites will be accorded. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Pape Funeral Home in Clinton. A memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Jean was born in Clinton on January 24, 1949, the daughter of John and Marie (Goodall) Hughes. She graduated from St. Mary's high School in 1967. Jean worked at AT &T in Clinton and later in Davenport for 30 years. She enjoyed quilting and sports, especially basketball and followed the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bulls and was a cheer leader as she followed nieces and nephews.

Jean is survived by 4 sisters and brothers; Mary (Ken Rempfer) Gregory of Springfield, IL, her twin, Jane (Abe) Chacko of Chicago, John Hughes of Taylor Ridge, IL and Ray (Veronica) Hughes of Clinton and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roger in 2007. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.