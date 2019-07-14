Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Cindy Lou Hoon


1957 - 2019
Cindy Lou Hoon Obituary

Cindy Lou Hoon

June 12, 1957-July 8, 2019

DAVENPORT-Cindy Lou Hoon, 62, of Davenport, passed away on Monday, July 8 at Genesis East, Davenport.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. and burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport.

She is survived by her three children, Richard (Tanya) Hoon, Crystal (Dave) Migiel, and Casondra Hoon; siblings, Debbie Hoon, Terri (Marsha) Hoon, and Randy Hoon; aunts, Delores Thornburg and Marilyn (Bill) Simpson; 15 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To view the complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 14, 2019
