Cindy Lou Hoon

June 12, 1957-July 8, 2019

DAVENPORT-Cindy Lou Hoon, 62, of Davenport, passed away on Monday, July 8 at Genesis East, Davenport.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. and burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport.

She is survived by her three children, Richard (Tanya) Hoon, Crystal (Dave) Migiel, and Casondra Hoon; siblings, Debbie Hoon, Terri (Marsha) Hoon, and Randy Hoon; aunts, Delores Thornburg and Marilyn (Bill) Simpson; 15 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

