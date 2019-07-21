Larry W Armer

June 11th, 1946- July 6, 2019

LECLAIRE-Larry W. Armer passed away July 6th, 2019. Larry Armer, 73, died at his home in LeClaire, Iowa. He fought and fought and fought until he had no more fight left in him.

Larry was born June 11th, 1946 in Vienna, Missouri to Lilly (Kellison)Armer and Lester Armer.

Larry attended Central Missouri State University where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in art in 1969.

From 1969-1971 Larry was a Sergeant in the United States Army with the 72nd MP Detachment, Transient Stockade, stationed in Korat, Thailand.

In 1973, Larry married Kim Rielley in Kansas City, Mo, where they resided until January of 1979, when they moved to Davenport to start his long time career at the then small company, (Peterson Harned) Von Maur.

A visual merchandising legend, his vision is what made Von Maur so esthetically pleasing that it actually made the retail experience more enjoyable, helping Von Maur become one of the most respected high end retailers in the country.

He was looked up to and loved by so many. His smile, laughter, flair, style and most importantly his love and acceptance for everyone will never be forgotten.

Larry leaves behind his wife Kim Armer, amazing sons Philip and Scott Armer, sisters Darlene Buttler, Janet Johansson, Phyllis Bax and many nieces and nephews, including Charlotte Pagano.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, sister Jean Salsman and brothers Bill And Joe Armer.

A committal service will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery followed by a celebration of life, the celebration of life will be held Friday, July 26th at 5:30pm-8:30pm at the Renwick mansion, 901 Tremont Avenue, Davenport, IA 52804.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Larry's name to Evan's Dream at

https://evansdreamblog.wordpress.com/donate/