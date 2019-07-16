Home

Evangeline Grace Bourell


2019 - 2019
July 9, 2019

GENESEO-Evangeline Grace Bourell, born July 9, 2019, beloved daughter of Michael and Heather (Kramer) Bourell, of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by her parents, at Genesis Medical Center – Illini Campus, Silvis. Although her time was brief, she will be remembered in her family's hearts forever. A private graveside service will occur on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Ebenezer Cemetery, Geneseo. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory will be assisting the family with arrangements.

Those left to cherish the memory of Evangeline Grace include her loving parents Michael and Heather (Kramer) Bourell; brothers, Aisaiah J. Klick, Noah J. Klick, Rhett S. Bourell, all of Geneseo; maternal grandmother, Connie Kramer, Galesburg, IL; paternal grandparents, Stephen and Barbara Bourell, Geneseo.

The family appreciates all the prayers extended to their family during this difficult time. Memorials may be directed to the Evangeline Grace Bourell Memorial Fund.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 16, 2019
