Jerri Lyn "Jerilyn" Roberson October 2, 1972-June 10, 2019 NETTLETON, MS-Jerri Lyn "Jerilyn" Roberson (née Davis) passed away unexpectedly June 10, 2019 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN at the age of 46. Jerilyn is survived by her soulmate and husband Lukas Roberson (MS), her cherished sons Corbin Smith (IL), Colton Smith (MO), Cody Smith (IL) and her loving siblings Ken (Jill) Peve (IL), Kathleen (Kent) Nussbaum (IL), Gene Serres (IL), Karla (John) Myers (IL) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerilyn was born in Davenport, IA October 02, 1972. She graduated from Moline High School in 1990 and was currently attending college in pursuit of her Medical Transcription degree to be awarded later this year. Jerilyn met the love of her life Lukas Roberson and they married August 05, 2006 in Moline, IL. She loved her job as Human Resources Manager for Duraflex, Inc. and all of the people (and friends) she worked with. Jerilyn's daily life was full of family, framily and friends from all over. She deeply loved her dogs and her children. She had a talent for designing/decorating and enjoyed entertaining. Jerilyn loved the beach/ocean almost as much as she loved Candy Crush and the Dallas Cowboys. Her infectious laugh, hardworking, devoted, loyal, effortlessly understanding and giving personality always compelled her to help any and everyone in need. Jerilyn had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She was a passionate advocate for mental health and abused women awareness. Jerilyn's selfless love for others was forever validated in her passing as an organ donor. To date, she has already saved the lives of four others through the ultimate kindness of organ donation. Her lifetime of self-sacrifice was not in vain. For those who were blessed to be a part of Jerilyn's journey, there will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please visit the "Jerilyn Roberson Memorial Fund" listed below for additional information. https://www.gofundme.com/f/jerilynroberson The family would like to thank everyone for your continued love and support during this very difficult time.