Thomas W. Grabow April 13, 1957-July 15, 2019 ROCK ISLAND-Thomas W. Grabow, 62, of Rock Island passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at home. Celebration of Life services for Tom will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and statuary, memorials may be made in care of Greenpeace. Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family. Thomas Wayne Grabow was born on April 13, 1957 in Peru, Illinois. After a long career in commodities at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, where he worked his way up from floor runner to become the Director of Trading Floor Operations and Planning, he retired and became Mr. Mom to his daughters while his wife started a busy career in medicine. He was truly the glue that held his family together, an affectionate and dedicated father with great wit and a joke forever at the tip of his tongue. A loyal friend who cared deeply about the environment and recycled as he breathed, Tom was active in the community and often chipped in his efforts to keep the neighborhood clean. He loved photography and spent this year globetrotting Europe with his wife, snapshotting his travels, and awaiting the birth of his first grandchild. He was a lifelong learner with a nightstand topped with books up until his death. Tom is survived-and loved fiercely-by his wife, Dr. Joan Temmerman, and his two daughters, Dr. Perri Navarro and Zoe Grabow, brother, Jim Grabow and his wife, Cindy Grabow in Peru Illinois, sister, Rebecca Nabakowski and her husband, John Nabakowski in Normal, Illinois, brother, Scott Grabow in Normal, Illinois, and brother, John Grabow in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as four nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darlene and Wayne (Sparky) Grabow. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com