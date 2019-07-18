Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Housman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor Richard B. Housman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor Richard B. Housman Obituary

Pastor Richard B. Housman

July 15, 2019

MOLINE-Pastor Richard B. Housman, 80, of Moline, formerly of Pleasant Valley, passed away peacefully at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House on Monday, July 15, 2019. Services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1pm at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Avenue, Moline with Pastor Dan Witkowski officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorials in Richard's name may be made to First Lutheran Church.

Full obituary and online condolences may be made to Richard's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now