Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
National Cemetery
Rock Island, IL
Carl S. Fulli


1940 - 2019
Carl S. Fulli Obituary

Carl S. Fulli

May 2, 1940-July 17, 2019

ROCK ISLAND- Carl S. Fulli, 79, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center of Moline.

A graveside service with military rites conducted by Moline American Legion Post #246 will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at National Cemetery, Rock Island. A gathering will take place starting at 10:00 am at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island, procession will leave for cemetery at 10:40 am.

Carl was born on May 2, 1940 in Davenport, IA, the son of Biagio and Helen (Glowacki) Fulli. Carl graduated from Alleman High School. He worked as a driver for Garda Armored Car Service, retiring from Lanter Courier. Carl was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed tinkering with different projects, always interested in how things worked. Spent time at the gun range with friends and will be remembered by his wonderful sense of humor. He was also a past Governor of the Moose Lodge.

Carl is survived by his, special friend, Mary Fisher; beloved niece, Teri (Rick) Fagan; brother, Mike (Sherry) Fulli; and 6 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Emilie Baxter.

Online condolences may be left to Carl's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 19, 2019
