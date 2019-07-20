Marlene K. Venable

August 24, 1939-July 16, 2019

DAVENPORT-Marlene Kay Venable, 80, of Ft. Lauderdale FL, formerly of Davenport, died Tuesday, July 16th 2019.

Marlene was born in Centerville, Iowa to Willard B. and Virginia A. Foley and grew up in Davenport. She married Fred Lee Venable Jr on September 3, 1960 and together they raised five children.

She attended St Ambrose University & then received BS in nursing at Marycrest College in 1973. Marlene worked as nurse and was very active in her church. She loved fellowship, to read, watch old & new movies, watch tennis and sing in the choir.

Surviving are three sons, Fred Venable, III, Grand Mound, Iowa; Mike (DorRae) Venable, DeWitt, Iowa, Tim Venable, Los Angeles; daughter, Marta Nessl, Davie, FL; five grandchildren, Megan Nessl, James Nessl, Alex Venable, Maria Venable and Fred Venable, IV; and a brother, Richard T. Foley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Michele. A family memorial service will be held.