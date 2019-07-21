Vivan River April 23, 1927-July 19, 2019 MAQUOKETA-Vivian River, 92, of Maquoketa, IA passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 19, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 26 at 12:30 pm at the United Methodist Church in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to noon at the church prior to the service. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Maquoketa. Vivian was born April 23, 1927 in Minot, ND to Latvian immigrants, Alida and Ernest Mukin. She grew up in Crosby, ND and, following the early death of her father, she had many responsibilities helping her mother run the Allen Hotel in Crosby. Her mother sold the hotel prior to Vivian's senior year of high school. They moved to Minot, ND where Vivian completed her senior year and then attended Minot Teacher's College for one year. She graduated from Iowa State University in Ames, where she met and married Ross River on March 25, 1951. Shortly thereafter, when Ross was called for more military service in the United States Air Force, Vivian accompanied him to Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, where their first child, Susan, was born. After the military years, they moved to Maquoketa, IA where their other four children, Jean, Kay, Bruce and David were born and where Vivian and Ross have resided ever since during their 68 years of marriage. Vivian was a devoted wife and she cherished her role as a mother and grandmother. By example, she sought to instill the values of kindness, compassion, faith, humility, hard work and perseverance. She handled the administrative responsibilities for the agricultural businesses and family farm that she and Ross owned. She was on the Maquoketa Community School Board for several years and was its president part of that time. Education for all young people was very important to Vivian. She worked with others during her time on the board to start the MAC (Maquoketa Alternative Classroom). She worked with 4-H clubs for many years in Jackson County and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Maquoketa Area YMCA from its beginning. Vivian also served as a very committed lay person as a long-time member of the United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir, was a member of the Care Team, taught Sunday school for many years and served on many committees. She enjoyed walking, reading, sewing, growing her flowers and following the ISU Cyclones and the Maquoketa Cardinals. She always loved a rainy day because she said there had been so few of them where she grew up in North Dakota. She loved nature, bird watching and said that she was blessed to live in Jackson County with so many trees and the beauty of seasons with green and colorful landscapes. She had a sparkling sense of humor and loved being around her family. Vivian lived with a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ. She quietly did many things for others in the community in their times of need. When she became quite ill before she died, she was hesitant about accepting help from others. When it was pointed out to her that she had done so much for others, she said that she always wished she could have done more. As she often said to her children and grandchildren, "the best thing you can give someone is to give of yourself." Vivian will be remembered and missed dearly by many, among them her husband, Ross River of Maquoketa; her children; Sue River of Madison, WI, Bruce River (Chris) of Maquoketa, and David River (Paula) of Maquoketa; her grandchildren, Amanda River, Ashley River, Robert River, Ben Buchner, Peyton River and Carter River; great-grandchild, Hallie Harrison; her sisters-in law and brothers-in-law, her nieces and nephews and her cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and two daughters, Jean River and Kay River. Memorials are preferred in lieu of other expressions of sympathy to the United Methodist Church of Maquoketa, Camp Courageous or Hospice of Jackson County. Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is in charge of the arrangements. Online Condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.