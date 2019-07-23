Mary Ann Hamilton July 5, 1936-July 21, 2019 ORION, IL-Mary Ann Hamilton, of Orion, suffered a heart attack on June 25th and died with dignity and at peace at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House on July 21st, 2019, at the age of 83, surrounded by her children. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a donation to be made in Mary Ann's name to the Andover Lake Park. Mary Ann grew up in Andover, Illinois, the daughter of Herman and Bessie Johnson Bumann. She was born July 5, 1936 during the hottest time period on record for the Quad City area. Her father was a barber and mother a seamstress. She had two sisters and two brothers. The family tended an entire city block of vegetables, including tomatoes they sold to Heinz. Growing up in Andover was a joy. Mary Ann and her family lived in a house across from Andover Lake, the same house where her brother Jim now resides. The home is one of the oldest in the community. Mary Ann spent much of her youth with her siblings and cousins at Andover Lake swimming in summer and ice skating in winter. Her family ran food concessions at Andover Lake Park during summer movie nights, and Mary Ann remembered cleaning up the park the following day and finding money dropped by movie-goers. She cherished her childhood memories of Andover. Mary Ann was a member of the Andover Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school for a time. She later attended the Orion United Methodist Church. Mary Ann graduated from Orion High School in 1954. In January 1958, she married Roger Hamilton in Andover. They lived in Orion and together had four children but later divorced. Early in her life Mary Ann worked as a telephone operator in Cambridge and for Bendix Corporation. She later worked at the Skladany Medical Clinic and Union Federal Savings & Loan in Orion. Mary Ann enjoyed going for lunch with her sisters, cousins, and a special aunt. She loved music, mathematics, the scent of lavender, books authored by James Patterson and other mystery writers, Scrabble, Jeopardy, solving Sudoku puzzles, talking by phone to her high school classmates, friends, and cousins near and far, and living in the safety and security of her home in the small town of Orion. Her happiest days were enjoyed in the presence of her family. Survivors include daughters Sheri (Doug) Vroman, Taylor Ridge, Lori (Bart) Sampson, Orion, Robin (Don) White, Bettendorf, IA, son Neil (Deb) Hamilton, Orion, grandchildren Jessica (Keith) Egert, Coal Valley, Michael Hamilton, Bettendorf, IA, Amanda (Patrick) Gimm, Blue Grass, IA, Alex White, Davenport, IA, Jacob Hamilton, Nick Hamilton, and Josh Hamilton, Orion, great grandchildren Cameron Egert, Coal Valley, and Delilah Gimm, Blue Grass, IA, twin sisters Karen Pulford, Silvis, and Kathy (Stuart) Nordeen, Moline, brother Jim Bumann, Andover, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Larry Bumann, and grandson Nathan Hamilton. Memories may be shared at www.esterdahl.com.