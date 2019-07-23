Home

Kendall Richard Johnson


1959 - 2019
Kendall Richard Johnson

February 5, 1959-July 8, 2019

DAVENPORT-Kendall Richard Johnson, 60, went to be with his Lord & Savior on July 8, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded per his wishes. His life will be celebrated at a private family service.

Kendall was born on February 5, 1959, the son of Howard A. & Rita J. (Vickrey) Johnson, in Princeton, IL. He graduated from Central High School, Davenport, IA. He worked as a maintenance engineer most of his life with knowledge of electrical, plumbing, fabrication, welding, mechanics, woodworking and could fix or build just about anything. He would say he was a "Jack of all trades and master of none." In his younger years, he learned to play the drums and could "air drum" to any song. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, hiking, taking in the scenery and spending time with his family. He loved a good joke and had a contagious laugh.

He is survived by his family: Son, Richard L. & Crysl Johnson, Davenport, IA; Daughter, Carrie A. & Nicholas Sallach, Rock Island, IL; Grandchildren Lindsey M. Dittmer, Michael L. & Zena R. Johnson and future great granddaughter, Adrianna; Mother, Rita Johnson, Phoenix, AZ; Brother, J. Keith and Amy Johnson, Rathdrum, ID; Sister, Margo J. & Chadwick McInnis, Phoenix, AZ; and former wife, Linda Johnson, Davenport, IA; Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces & Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard A. Johnson; grandparents, Howard & Jeanette Johnson and Dale & Doris Vickrey; Aunt, Joan A. (Johnson) Tubbs; cousin, Tommy Tubbs, and twin great nephew & niece, Christian & Skylar Johnson; and best friend Tim Briggs.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 23, 2019
