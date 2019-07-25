Wesley Fred Witt December 23, 1931-July 23, 2019 CHARLOTTE-Wesley Fred Witt, age 87, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Wesley was born on December 23, 1931, to Ferd and Adeline Dammann Witt in DeWitt, Iowa. He attended a country school in the DeWitt area, graduating from 8th grade in 1945. Wes worked on the family farm until entering the Army in 1952. After receiving his basic training at Camp Polk, Louisiana, he went to Camp Stoneman in California and then was deployed to Korea. He spent several weeks on the front lines before the truce was signed for the Korean War. Wes served in the 8th Cavalry Troop F. He was later stationed at several bases in Japan near Tokyo. During his time in Japan he was promoted to the rank of corporal and instructed classes on the Browning Automatic Rifle. Wesley received the U.N. service medal, the Korean service medal with one bronze star, a combat infantry badge, national defense service medal and good conduct medal. Wes was later able to attend an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. where he visited the Korean Conflict Memorial. Wes met Mary Eberhart at the local cafe while he worked at Camp & Sellnau Trucking Company in Charlotte. They were married at Assumption Catholic Church in Charlotte on February 11, 1956. The couple resided on a farm in rural DeWitt for a couple of years before moving to the farm outside of Charlotte in the spring of 1962, where they lived and farmed their whole lives, raising 6 children. Wes's true passion was his cowalf operation. He was a true caretaker of the land and livestock, like God intended. Wes was a member of the Clinton County Cattlemen, Farm Bureau, and an Angus Association lifetime member. In 1979 Wesley joined Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlotte, he also served as treasurer for the Charlotte Community Fire Association board of directors. Polka dancing was a big part of Wes and Mary's lives, they attended many polka fests in the area and traveled to Minnesota to attend Big Joe's Polka Show and Molly B's Polka Party. Wesley is survived by his 6 children; Linda (Dean) Wiese, Audrey Hatheway, Steve (Juanita) Witt, and Dennis (Sandra) Witt all of Charlotte, Bonnie (Loren) Johnson of Preston, and Nancy (Raymond) Costello of Goose Lake; 14 Grandchildren, Rebecca Wiese, Emily (Karl) Dimmer, Jacob (Megan) Hatheway, Blaine (Sommer) Witt, Blake (Inola) Witt, Benjamin (Keri) Witt, Brittany (BJ Weber) Witt, Trisha (Cameron) Costello, Derek (Ellen) Witt, Peggy (Ryan Bastian) Johnson, Christopher (Allison) Johnson, Caitlin Lamp, Bronson Lamp, and Sophia Costello; 12 Great-Grandchildren, Drew and Dane Dimmer, Ryann and Harper Hatheway, Kennedy, Aubrey, Colton, Ethan, and Eli Witt, Jason, Kate, and Aiden Costello; sisters, Gladys Wendhausen of Davenport and June (Fred) Nordan of Fayetteville, NC; brothers, Edward (Shirley) Witt of DeWitt and Alfred (Wilma) Witt of Delmar. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, who passed away on June 28, 2019; his parents; a brother, Henry Witt; and a son-in-law, Tom Hatheway. Pallbearers will be grandsons and honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters. A special thank you to Hospice of Jackson County and Home Instead Senior Care for all of your care, help and kindness. Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com