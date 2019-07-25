Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Schultz Funeral Home
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Witt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Fred Witt


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley Fred Witt Obituary

Wesley Fred Witt

December 23, 1931-July 23, 2019

CHARLOTTE-Wesley Fred Witt, age 87, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home.

Visitation will be from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Wesley was born on December 23, 1931, to Ferd and Adeline Dammann Witt in DeWitt, Iowa. He attended a country school in the DeWitt area, graduating from 8th grade in 1945. Wes worked on the family farm until entering the Army in 1952. After receiving his basic training at Camp Polk, Louisiana, he went to Camp Stoneman in California and then was deployed to Korea. He spent several weeks on the front lines before the truce was signed for the Korean War. Wes served in the 8th Cavalry Troop F. He was later stationed at several bases in Japan near Tokyo. During his time in Japan he was promoted to the rank of corporal and instructed classes on the Browning Automatic Rifle. Wesley received the U.N. service medal, the Korean service medal with one bronze star, a combat infantry badge, national defense service medal and good conduct medal. Wes was later able to attend an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. where he visited the Korean Conflict Memorial.

Wes met Mary Eberhart at the local cafe while he worked at Camp & Sellnau Trucking Company in Charlotte. They were married at Assumption Catholic Church in Charlotte on February 11, 1956.

The couple resided on a farm in rural DeWitt for a couple of years before moving to the farm outside of Charlotte in the spring of 1962, where they lived and farmed their whole lives, raising 6 children. Wes's true passion was his cowalf operation. He was a true caretaker of the land and livestock, like God intended.

Wes was a member of the Clinton County Cattlemen, Farm Bureau, and an Angus Association lifetime member. In 1979 Wesley joined Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlotte, he also served as treasurer for the Charlotte Community Fire Association board of directors.

Polka dancing was a big part of Wes and Mary's lives, they attended many polka fests in the area and traveled to Minnesota to attend Big Joe's Polka Show and Molly B's Polka Party.

Wesley is survived by his 6 children; Linda (Dean) Wiese, Audrey Hatheway, Steve (Juanita) Witt, and Dennis (Sandra) Witt all of Charlotte, Bonnie (Loren) Johnson of Preston, and Nancy (Raymond) Costello of Goose Lake; 14 Grandchildren, Rebecca Wiese, Emily (Karl) Dimmer, Jacob (Megan) Hatheway, Blaine (Sommer) Witt, Blake (Inola) Witt, Benjamin (Keri) Witt, Brittany (BJ Weber) Witt, Trisha (Cameron) Costello, Derek (Ellen) Witt, Peggy (Ryan Bastian) Johnson, Christopher (Allison) Johnson, Caitlin Lamp, Bronson Lamp, and Sophia Costello; 12 Great-Grandchildren, Drew and Dane Dimmer, Ryann and Harper Hatheway, Kennedy, Aubrey, Colton, Ethan, and Eli Witt, Jason, Kate, and Aiden Costello; sisters, Gladys Wendhausen of Davenport and June (Fred) Nordan of Fayetteville, NC; brothers, Edward (Shirley) Witt of DeWitt and Alfred (Wilma) Witt of Delmar.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, who passed away on June 28, 2019; his parents; a brother, Henry Witt; and a son-in-law, Tom Hatheway.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters.

A special thank you to Hospice of Jackson County and Home Instead Senior Care for all of your care, help and kindness.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now