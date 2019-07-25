Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Hergert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy D. Hergert


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy D. Hergert Obituary

Timothy D. Hergert

January 8, 1956-July 23, 2019

ROCK ISLAND, IL-Timothy D. Hergert, 63, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his brother's home in Rock Island.

A luncheon to celebrate Tim's life will be 11AM to 1PM Saturday at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline.

Tim was born January 8, 1956, in Rock Island, to Stanley and Marlene (Kempf) Hergert.

He is survived by sisters, Mary Hamilton and Ruth Hergert; brothers, Jim, John, Thomas, and Matthew Hergert; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mark.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now