Home

POWERED BY

Services
Melby Funeral Home & Crematory
1245 N Water St
Platteville, WI 53818
(608) 348-2121
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Hope Assembly of God Church
Platteville, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hope Assembly of God Church
Platteville, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta J. Edwards


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta J. Edwards Obituary

Roberta J. Edwards

July 23, 1960-July 23, 2019

PLATTEVILLE, WI-Roberta J. Edwards of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on her 59th birthday, at Stonehill Care Center, in Dubuque, Iowa, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the New Hope Assembly of God Church, Platteville. Pastor Mike Majeski will officiate. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. To honor Bobbi's love of education and giving, the family requests, instead of plants and flowers, donations of backpacks and other school supplies be given. These items may be dropped off at the Melby Funeral Home, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville, prior to Saturday, or brought to the church on Saturday morning. Online condolences may me made at www.melbyfh.com.

Bobbi is survived by her mother, Verna (Warren) Strandlund; brother, Ken Edwards; nephew and niece, Cody (Rachel) Edwards and Sam Edwards; and her puppy great-nephew, Vinny. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now