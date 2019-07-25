Joan Bryant June 19, 1936-July 22, 2019 QUEEN CREEK, AZ-On Monday, July 22nd, 2019, Joan L. Bryant, 83, of Queen Creek, AZ, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's. She was born on June 19, 1936, in St. Louis, MO, to Violet E. (Niere) and Paul R. Carlton Sr., who preceded her in death. Joan graduated from Rock Island High School ('54) and Augustana College ('58) with a degree in education. She went on to teach in the Rock Island Public School system for 23 years and along the way obtained a Master's Degree from Western University in mathematics and science. Once she moved to Virginia, she decided a change in career would be fun. Joan became a Computer Programmer for the U.S. Government while obtaining a second Master's Degree from George Mason University in Information Systems Management, and then became a Computer Systems Analyst for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. Joan had a love of animals, crafts, and hobbies to include; cut glass and macrame art, baking, gardening (she was a plant rescuer that revived ones that were dried and left for dead; they would then be called the jungle); she loved to travel the world and did so frequently. Most of all, Joan loved her family and the time she was blessed to spend with each one of them. She is survived by Allan J. Bryant of Queen Creek, AZ, and 2 children John (Kate) Bryant of Queen Creek, AZ and Nancy (James) Moser of Dumfries, VA; her grandchildren Brittany (Jared), Kathryn (Scott), Alec, and Michael; and 3 great-grandchildren, Owen, Aubree, and Alyvia; Her brother Paul (Elaine) Carlton, sister Linda (Marvin) Arnold and brother-in-law Richard Krantz. She is preceded in death by her sister, Sally (Moran-Krantz), brother-in-law Robert Moran, a nephew Robert, and niece Amber. Any memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Michael J. Fox Foundation or charity of donors choice. Celebration of life to be held in Winchester, VA early September, details to follow.