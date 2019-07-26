|
Sylvia L. Wilson
December 15, 1942-July 22, 2019
DAVENPORT-Evangelist Sylvia L. Wilson, 76 of Davenport, Iowa transitioned from this life on Monday, July 22, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 followed by a Home-going Celebration at 11 a.m. All services will be at Davenport Friends Church New Beginning, 1915 Ridgeview Drive, Davenport, IA 52806, where her daughter Tammy Ruffin serves as Pastor.
Sylvia L. Clinton was born to Jessie and Viola Clinton on December 15, 1942 in Meridian, Mississippi. She was the eighth of 13 children.
Evangelist Wilson was a member of Jerusalem Apostolic Temple under Bishop David Walker's leadership. She retired from Oscar Mayer after 30 years of service. Memorials may be made to the family.
She is survived by four children: Timothy Wilson, Sr. and Pastor Tammy Ruffin of Davenport; Tracy Wilson-Jordan and Michael Wilson, Sr. of Atlanta, GA; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her siblings: Abraham Clinton, Minnie Hardy, Sarah (Robert) Ankum, Essie (Wilson) Thomas and Earnest (Diane) Clinton all of Davenport; William (Bessie) Clinton, Marietta, GA and Betty Ann Rogers, Rock Island, IL; a host of family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Thomas Wilson, Sr., and two great grandchildren. Arrangements handled by Orr's Mortuary.
Published in Quad-City Times on July 26, 2019