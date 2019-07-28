Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gracie Coppess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gracie Rae Coppess


2003 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gracie Rae Coppess Obituary

Gracie Rae Coppess

August 21, 2003-July 19, 2019

ENGLAND, AR-Gracie Rae Coppess, 15, of England, AR passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 at Arkansas Children's Hospital, Little Rock, after a life- long illness.

Gracie was born August 21, 2003 in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was a sophomore at England High School.

Gracie was a loving, friendly girl and never met a stranger. She loved her family, friends, John Deere and the color pink.

Funeral services were held at Landmark Baptist Church in England, AR and cremation rites have been accorded.

She is survived by her parents Mike (Karie) Coppess, Cisco, IL (formerly of Bettendorf); Tonna (Ben) Garrison, England, AR; sister Ansley and nephew Jay, DeWitt, AR, and brother Kaygan, Cisco, IL; grandparents Cyndi (G-ma) and Papa Mike Hintz, Bettendorf, Carole Collins, England, AR, and Don Coppess, Bettendorf; great grandmother Patricia Hopwood, Davenport; Uncle Donnie and Aunt Kelly Coppess, Blue Grass; Aunt Jessie (Sissy) and Uncle Jason White, Davenport and cousins Jaden, Jackson, Hallie, Preston, Parker and Leland.

Gracie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gary (Papa) Collins, sister Kayleigh Coppess and cousin Peyton White.

Rest easy sweet Gracie Rae - we love you always and forever.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gracie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.