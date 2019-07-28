|
|
Helen Kessen
June 11, 2019
DAVENPORT-Helen Kessen, 83, formerly of Davenport, died peacefully June 11, 2019 at Congregational Home, Brookfield, WI. Memorial services are 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church 4105 N. Division, Davenport. Her family will greet friends at 10 a.m. in the gathering space at the church until time of service. Burial will be August 5 in Rock Island National Cemetery, where she will be interred with her husband, Jim, who preceded her in death. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to , , or to a . Arrangements are by Weerts, Davenport.
Helen was born in San Pedro CA, to Ken and Helen Paschall. Her father was in the US Navy and Coast Guard, which led her family to move several times before settling in Bartow FL. She learned her solid work ethic from her parents, integrating her personal best into everything she did – from her academics in grade school through college, to her career as a medical technologist. She met the love of her life, Jim Kessen, and they married Nov. 8, 1958. She and Jim worked extremely hard together on their business catering for weddings and other special functions, but was most proud of her greatest accomplishment – raising her two boys. She provided loving guidance and support to them throughout her life. Helen was a faithful member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Loving mother to sons, Jay (Lynn) Kessen, Oak Park, IL and David (Marci) Kessen, Sussex, WI adoring grandmother to Drew, Grant and Lauren Kessen and a loving sister to Marjorie Jansen, Ft Myers, FL. She was preceded in death by her brother Ken Paschall (Ann).
Published in Quad-City Times on July 28, 2019