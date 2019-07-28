Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
4105 N. Division
Davenport, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
4105 N. Division
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kessen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Kessen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Kessen Obituary

Helen Kessen

June 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Helen Kessen, 83, formerly of Davenport, died peacefully June 11, 2019 at Congregational Home, Brookfield, WI. Memorial services are 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church 4105 N. Division, Davenport. Her family will greet friends at 10 a.m. in the gathering space at the church until time of service. Burial will be August 5 in Rock Island National Cemetery, where she will be interred with her husband, Jim, who preceded her in death. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to , , or to a . Arrangements are by Weerts, Davenport.

Helen was born in San Pedro CA, to Ken and Helen Paschall. Her father was in the US Navy and Coast Guard, which led her family to move several times before settling in Bartow FL. She learned her solid work ethic from her parents, integrating her personal best into everything she did – from her academics in grade school through college, to her career as a medical technologist. She met the love of her life, Jim Kessen, and they married Nov. 8, 1958. She and Jim worked extremely hard together on their business catering for weddings and other special functions, but was most proud of her greatest accomplishment – raising her two boys. She provided loving guidance and support to them throughout her life. Helen was a faithful member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

Loving mother to sons, Jay (Lynn) Kessen, Oak Park, IL and David (Marci) Kessen, Sussex, WI adoring grandmother to Drew, Grant and Lauren Kessen and a loving sister to Marjorie Jansen, Ft Myers, FL. She was preceded in death by her brother Ken Paschall (Ann).

Online condolences to www.WeertsFH.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now