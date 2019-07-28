Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL 61275
309-523-3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Gehrung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Elaine Gehrung


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Elaine Gehrung Obituary

Christine Elaine Gehrung

November 29, 1959-July 9, 2019

HAMPTON-Christine Elaine Gehrung, 59, of Hampton, IL, died July 9, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA, after bravely battling ovarian cancer. A private memorial service was held on July 16, 2019 at the Gibson-Bode Funeral Home in Port Byron, IL.

Christine was born November 29, 1959 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of William and Mary (Hava) Kirk. She grew up in Hampton, IL and attended United Township HS in Moline. She married Mark Alan Gehrung on May 11, 1983 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She served in the United States Navy for ten years and was honorably discharged in 1987. She spent her later years in North Carolina where the Gehrung's settled in 1999 due to Mark becoming employed as a civilian survival instructor for the US Army near Fayetteville. For several years Chris was employed on staff in a veterinarian's office and later assisted a friend who owned a gourmet food prep. business near their home. She loved gardening, photography, backyard bird watching (especially hummingbirds), snorkeling and cooking. She was very artistic and an excellent writer. She enjoyed getaways to tropical islands (Jamaica was her favorite) with Mark and was passionate about her grandchildren and her cats and dogs who were her "babies". In Sept of 2017, Chris and Mark moved from North Carolina back to Hampton, IL; the place closest to her best lifelong friends, immediate family, and her heart. Christine Elaine Gehrung came home.

Chris is survived by her husband, Mark; daughters, Erica Allowatt, Poquoson, VA, Eileen Love, Dallas-Fort Worth, Laura Marone, Olympia, WA; 7 grandchildren; brother, William Patrick "Pat" Kirk, Sister in Law Janice "Jean" Kirk, East Moline. She was preceded in death by her son, William "Billy" F. Gehrung. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now