Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holland-Coble Funeral Home - Montezuma
201 West Main Street
Montezuma, IA 50171
(641) 623-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Bunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Bunn


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Bunn Obituary

Jim Bunn

August 3, 1934-July 26, 2019

MONTEZUMA-Jim Bunn, 84 of Montezuma passed away Friday morning, July 26, 2019 at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell. As was his wish, his body has been cremated and no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Poweshiek Animal League Services "PALS" and may be sent to the funeral home In Care of Jim Bunn, Holland-Coble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 727, Montezuma, Iowa 50171. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.

James Leroy Bunn, the son of John and Tressie (Wheeler) Bunn, was born on August 3, 1934 in Iowa City, Iowa. He attended Brooklyn High School. Jim ran a gas station in Malcom for a few years before driving over the road truck. He did that for a short time before moving to Moline, IL. Jim then worked for Bob Erickson Chevrolet as a mechanic for 32 years and then went to work for an auto auction for an additional 17 years. Jim was married to Margaret "Mickey" Lees in 1974. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, attended races during his younger years, playing Rolle Bolle and horseshoe. He also loved his dogs, Trenton, Teak and Britches. Jim was a wonderful cook and enjoyed baking cakes.

His memory will be honored by his wife of 45 years, Mickey Bunn of Montezuma; his children, Joyce (Danny) Curley of Laclede, MO; Brenda (David Sr.) Fisch of Montezuma and Denny (Deb) Bunn of Sedlia, MO; Mickey's children, Terri Kiddoo of Edgington, IL and James (Deann) Ganzley of Muscatine; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and many other nieces, nephews and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Esther Earley; a granddaughter, Tiffany Earley and seven siblings, Junior Bunn, Johnny Bunn, Don Bunn, Charles Bunn, Carroll Bunn, Ruth Helm and Frances Montgomery.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now