|
|
Jim Bunn
August 3, 1934-July 26, 2019
MONTEZUMA-Jim Bunn, 84 of Montezuma passed away Friday morning, July 26, 2019 at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell. As was his wish, his body has been cremated and no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Poweshiek Animal League Services "PALS" and may be sent to the funeral home In Care of Jim Bunn, Holland-Coble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 727, Montezuma, Iowa 50171. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.
James Leroy Bunn, the son of John and Tressie (Wheeler) Bunn, was born on August 3, 1934 in Iowa City, Iowa. He attended Brooklyn High School. Jim ran a gas station in Malcom for a few years before driving over the road truck. He did that for a short time before moving to Moline, IL. Jim then worked for Bob Erickson Chevrolet as a mechanic for 32 years and then went to work for an auto auction for an additional 17 years. Jim was married to Margaret "Mickey" Lees in 1974. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, attended races during his younger years, playing Rolle Bolle and horseshoe. He also loved his dogs, Trenton, Teak and Britches. Jim was a wonderful cook and enjoyed baking cakes.
His memory will be honored by his wife of 45 years, Mickey Bunn of Montezuma; his children, Joyce (Danny) Curley of Laclede, MO; Brenda (David Sr.) Fisch of Montezuma and Denny (Deb) Bunn of Sedlia, MO; Mickey's children, Terri Kiddoo of Edgington, IL and James (Deann) Ganzley of Muscatine; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Esther Earley; a granddaughter, Tiffany Earley and seven siblings, Junior Bunn, Johnny Bunn, Don Bunn, Charles Bunn, Carroll Bunn, Ruth Helm and Frances Montgomery.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 4, 2019