John Marvin Otte
December 21, 1939-July 26, 2019
MCPERSON, KS-John Marvin Otte, 79, passed away Friday, July 26th, 2019. He was born December 21st, 1939 to Edwin Otte and Mae Otte Heithecker in Freeport, Illinois. John retired as a machinist at John Deere in Moline, Illinois. He loved baseball and was a huge Chicago Cubs fan. He was preceded in death by his Wife of 51 years, Donna Otte; parents, Edwin and Mae Otte; brothers, Ed, Wayne, Ivan and Danny Otte. John is survived by his Daughter, Kari L. Spearman (Nathan); grandsons, Jonathan and Zachary Spearman; sister, Marie Otte (Bill). Visitation: Friday, August 2nd, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 N. Rose Hill Rd. Rose Hill, KS 67133. Interment: 3 pm at McPherson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to McPherson Free Methodist Church, Outreach McPherson, 1010 S Maple St, McPherson, KS 67460 or to Rose Hill Christian Church, Benevolence Fund, 314 N. Rose Hill Rd., Rose Hill, KS 67133.
Published in Quad-City Times on July 31, 2019