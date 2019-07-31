|
Daniel P. Dahlin
November 20, 1937-July 26, 2019
Daniel P. Dahlin, 81, of Davenport, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Mason City, IA. Daniel will be laid to rest at Lake Emma Cemetery in Park Rapids, MN.
Daniel was born on November 20, 1937 in Davenport, IA, the son of Phillip and Emma (Warth) Dahlin. Daniel attended and graduated from Davenport High School in 1956. In 1958 Daniel served in the Army, stationed in Sinop, Turkey, honorably discharged in 1961. Daniel worked as an electrician for 30 years at Alcoa in Riverdale, retiring in 1998. Daniel was very active at Christ United Methodist in Davenport. Daniel was very passionate about serving those in need through Share A Meal with the Salvation Army. Daniel was also very supportive and passionate for Christians United For Israel.
Those left to cherish Daniel's memory are sons, Mitch (Teresa) New Liberty, IA; Jeff (Jani) Mason City, IA; Mark (Connie) Center Point, IA; John, Muscatine, IA; and a daughter Jody (Nick) Scott; a sister, Doris Rago, FL; a sister, Mary Pattison, Park Rapids, MN, and a beloved friend, Pat Bartenhagen. Daniel also had 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Daniel was preceded in death by his mother and father, and a sister Beverly.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, Mason City, Iowa