Annette S. Fullmer-Clemens
September 11, 1959-July 13, 2019
LECLAIRE-Annette S. Fullmer-Clemens, 47, of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced on Facebook.
Annette was born on September 11, 1959 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of James "Bill" Fullmer and Barbara Huffman. She worked as a truck driver with Transport America and Wenger Trucking.
Those left to honor Annette's memory include her father, Bill Fullmer of LeClaire; her son, Elijah Fullmer of Kingston, Arizona; her siblings, Cathie Boyer of Davenport, James (Una) Fullmer of Branson, Missouri, Carmen Kilburne of Davenport, Kaylynn Fullmer of Davenport, Theresa (Dale) Gimm of Davenport and John (Donna) Fullmer of Davenport; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara; her step-mother, Virginia Fullmer; and her sisters, Debbora Brownfield, Ellen Mitchell, and Vickie Fullmer.
Published in Quad-City Times on July 31, 2019